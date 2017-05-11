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All Photos/storage/storage type : cabinet/storage type : closet

Storage Cabinet Storage Type Closet Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Now, there’s a built-in vanity with the same oiled white oak storage at the entry to the main suite.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
Storage was added at every opportunity – by the door, under the stairs, and under the bed.
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
The wardrobes and bathroom shelves were made to order.
Study Nook in Bedroom
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
Built-in pantry hidden in a corridor
View upon entry
The bespoke walnut storage and brass hardware in the principal bedroom was designed by Tang. The lamp is by Noguchi.
New storage in the bedroom complements the historic detail at the ceiling.
Continuing the built-in elements and panelling in the bedrooms creates visual consistency and eschews the need for additional furniture that may bring clutter.
For storage, IKEA carcasses were wrapped with painted MDF exteriors for a streamlined appearance. "The new, simplified design with the doors painted the same color as the wall means the wardrobes are less dominant," says Astrain. "This helps the room feel less crammed, calmer, tidier, and bigger."
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
The view from the closet to the bedroom.
Custom cabinetry in an emerald green hue threads through the main space and into the closet of the private master suite.
"The dramatically tall and wide arched entranceway with the modernized Louver closet doors reminds me of a 1930s Hollywood film set,
Maximizing space is key. Here, she's placed many options for storage in an alabaster hue so the space still feels open.
The principal suite and office are now connected by a pass-through closet. The doors have a light green stain, and the hardware is the same as in the kitchen.
The museum showcases a collection of authentic TWA air hostess uniforms designed by Valentino, Ralph Lauren, and Stan Herman.
Light-pink built-ins flank one wall of the bedroom, providing storage and a bit of fun flair.
Knayzeh's favorite detail is "the flush door which aligns perfectly with the 'window' in the room, and the door to the apartment. Making sure that this object-interface remains self-contained without any hardware sticking out was important."
The cabinet depths vary depending on what's being stored, and Knayzeh made sure that there is no wasted space. A niche for the 70-inch television guarantees that the parents can enjoy their hobby of watching movies.
One of the walls hides a pull-out sofa and a wardrobe.
In an upstairs bedroom, striking triangular cabinetry is built into the Victorian house's attic.
The view into the bedroom shows closet. Cabinetry has been integrated on both sides, and the walls have been painted with Benjamin Moore Flint.
Gregory Creek Residence - Cabinetry
Discreet built-in storage.
Storage has been incorporated under the open selves, within false ceilings, and overhead cupboards.
view from master bath into master closet
Looking back toward the front of the bus, more storage becomes visible. The pink dresser on the right holds the family's clothes. The gray dresser to the left incorporates a standing desk for Brandon and hides mechanicals.
Custom millwork closets were added and lined with cedar and brass knobs that the owner found. Because of two dormers, the best use of space was to add drawers for additional storage.
In the kitchen, a single Sektion wardrobe from IKEA is used to stow both clothing and various food and dining items. Throughout the apartment, Krajewski replaced the time-worn flooring, installing new white oak planks by Hull Forest with a buffed oil finish by Waterlox.
Houses in The Village feature Marvin windows and doors, energy-efficient GE and Frigidaire appliances, Mitsubishi heat pumps, and Zehnder HRV systems. Each buyer was able to customize the interior finish package of their house from options that met the community’s sustainability guidelines. One area in which residents’ tastes differed was flooring; the Davis family chose cork. In place of closets, the houses have built-in storage made of Douglas fir plywood.
Level 2 mezzanine
In such a small space “you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision,” says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.
Entry rift & quartered oak millwork storage, closet & bench.
Guest bedroom rift & quartered oak closet, display shelving and door to storage.
Shoe storage and audio equipment are blended into the partition. Thus, subordinate furniture is no longer independent but merged into the space