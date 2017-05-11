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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/lighting : track

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Chimney corner and floor-to-ceiling bookcase
View to the Entrance
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls and ceilings give Lexi duPont’s home a cabin feel.
"The most comfortable and pleasant place in the house is the library nook, where you can lie down to read a book, have a coffee, or take a nap with the light and warmth of the sun coming through the window," says MAPA.
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
A sliding timber door elegantly conceals both the television and storage in the first-floor living room.
The Regency fireplace is from the local building center, where all the materials and fixtures were sourced to accommodate the challenges of building in a remote area. “It’s not a fancy Scandinavian model or anything,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It was about finding something that didn’t look old-fashioned at the local building center.”
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
The clients fell in love with the double-sided Cheminees Philippe fireplace, which had been used in a previous Modscape project they had seen. “It works nicely in this home to help subtly define each space, and it’s a stunning feature,” says Modscape managing director Jan Gyrn.
Stairs lead down to the home's three private bedrooms, as well as a dorm-like sleeping area and a small recreation space.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
A macramé wall hanging serves as large-scale, textural artwork in this sitting room.
The living room features a Cheminee Philippe wood-burning fireplace, which has a large heating capacity. By placing it below the void, it is able to heat both the downstairs and common areas upstairs.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
"The bold concrete forms [in DS House] create a blank backdrop for the reinstatement of the indigenous landscape after bushfires...triggered a requirement for the majority of the vegetation to be removed,
In the lofted sleeping area, a custom-made steel railing is painted black.
Hundreds of books were provided by publishing partner Wydawnictwo Albatros.
The windows, which tower over 16 feet, provide plenty of natural light for the cabin.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
In legendary designer Jens Risom's home, the painted white brick fireplace is flanked by wood bookshelves that join to form a mantle.
This angle shows the open-plan layout, as well as the living space that blends into the dining area. The exposed wood tongue-in-groove ceilings have been preserved, while additional lighting has been added.
The spacious living room also receives ample natural light via the atrium.
A look at the wood-burning fireplace in the living lounge.
Flagstone flooring flows between the open living spaces. A stone fireplace anchors the main living space, while cedar wood decking extends between spaces above. A blue entry partition adds a pop of modern color.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
In the lounge, a Theatre Two-Seater sofa joins two U-Turn Swivel Chairs, all from Design Within Reach. The rug is by Scott Group.
Mary Barensfeld grew up in a colonial-style home near Pittsburgh that was built by her grandfather and enlarged by her parents. In 2016, she and fellow architect Yvonne Riggie added a pair of rustic modern wings. One, a dining pavilion, includes a lounge that is warmed by a Bodart &amp; Gonay woodstove. The entire room opens to the outdoors through a folding wall system by Hope’s Windows.
At the other end of the home on the same level, a stove creates a cozy corner, while steps add another layer to the space.
Inside, the open-plan layout features a kitchen which morphs into the living area with a raised built-in bench/reading nook, along with an upper level that overlooks the space.
The architects created a new entrance for the home which leads directly into the new addition.
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
View back towards Entry and Stair
The front great room is intentionally public; the furniture-like wall (inspired by Mies’ Farnsworth house) creates privacy for all other rooms—even with no window coverings. No rooms have interior walls that connect with the outer perimeter of the house, echoing a design element of our 1958 E. Stewart Williams house in Palm Springs, CA.
The hexagonal wood paneling.
Almost all of the furniture and decorative items in the apartment were designed by the couple.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.
Great Room with Living Room in foreground. Kitchen at left and Dining Room at right with firepit at exterior beyond
Interiors
A sandstone and travertine marble fireplace firmly anchors the entire living room while setting a warm and stylish tone to the house.
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