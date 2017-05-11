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All Photos/kitchen/floors : bamboo

Kitchen Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Flanked by bold pops of color, the minimalist kitchen includes quartz countertops and custom white-painted timber cabinetry.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Colourful pendant lighting by Muuto hangs above the reclaimed timber dining table.
Natural bamboo flooring was used throughout the home, as well as dimmable LED lighting. The house incorporates a hybrid heat pump water heater, which draws in ambient heat from the surrounding air, moves it across condenser coils, then transfers it into the tank to heat the water. This device creates the same amount of hot water as a traditional electric water heater, but reduces water-heating expenses up to 62%.
Malboeuf stands at a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator in the kitchen. He and Bowie shopped around to find appliances that balance cost and performance: the dishwasher is Bosch, the gas cooktop is Dacor, and the oven is Fagor. Walnut veneer clads the cabinets, and the floors are bamboo.