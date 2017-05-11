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All Photos/kitchen/floors : bamboo/appliances : range

Kitchen Bamboo Floors Range Design Photos and Ideas

Flanked by bold pops of color, the minimalist kitchen includes quartz countertops and custom white-painted timber cabinetry.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Malboeuf stands at a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator in the kitchen. He and Bowie shopped around to find appliances that balance cost and performance: the dishwasher is Bosch, the gas cooktop is Dacor, and the oven is Fagor. Walnut veneer clads the cabinets, and the floors are bamboo.