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All Photos/kitchen/floors : bamboo/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Bamboo Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Flanked by bold pops of color, the minimalist kitchen includes quartz countertops and custom white-painted timber cabinetry.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.