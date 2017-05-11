Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : bamboo/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Bamboo Floors Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.