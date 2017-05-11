Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/doors/locations : exterior/locations : interior

Doors Exterior Interior Design Photos and Ideas

A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
The kitchen is located around the corner from the dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders in the kitchen are by Marvin.
Cedar siding, painted white, wraps around the stairwell on all four sides, echoing the exterior of the home.
Window walls grace the north and south sides of the building, illuminating the open-plan living and dining area. A fireplace caps off one end of the long room.
The sloping winged walls have mitered corners and nails laid out in perfect dimensions.
Four, pivoting Corten-steel doors help with cross ventilation.