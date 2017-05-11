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All Photos/doors/locations : exterior/door type : swing

Doors Exterior Swing Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

The entry preserves the original glass block around the door. A metal shelving unit is fixed between the exposed columns, and divides zones without compromising sightlines to the garden.
Double doors open to the deck.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
Entrance stair
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
the main entry
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Aside from the main entrance, there are no doors in the house. Instead, arched thresholds indicate the end of one area and the beginning of another.
The main entrance was transformed with a wooden grid and a glass curtain wall, allowing ample natural light to enter the space.
A bright red entry door is a nod to the era of the home.
A new door and window combination improve access to the private garden.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The exterior walls of the mudroom are clad in a trellis—a historic feature commonly seen in the neighborhood, rendered here in a modern expression. “The exterior is clad entirely in western red cedar, painted as required in the historic district,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “Cedar has excellent rot and insect resistance, and takes paint beautifully—although we admit it was very hard to paint it once it was installed in all of its honey-tone glory!”
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
A glass door brings more light into the living room.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
The Ellingson family heads out to the lake.
The front door pivots open. The interior floors are polished concrete.
Architect Emili Fox’s Sydney home has a walled exterior courtyard between the street entrance and the home.
The homeowners, Claudine and Isaiah, have been living in Seattle for three and a half years, and they moved into their new home this fall. “We were looking for a modern look and feel, with unique characteristics at an affordable price point,” says Isaiah. “A lot of new construction and updated homes are either very similar and cookie cutter, or unaffordable.”
The main entrance is clad in dark timber treated using the Japanese technique of Shou-Sugi-Ban. “We created this darker entry point and then introduced very contemporary lighting to illuminate that space and to denote that the renovation was speaking a very different language,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “With any sort of entry into domestic design it's nice to have a moment of transition.”
A 100-year-old door was painted in the Dark Arts color from Backdrop, to make the historic tile surround pop.
"If you had to quarantine, it’s the best place to do it," says Jobe. "You have a connection to the outdoors, you’re comfortable with air and light. It’s impossible not to think about spaces in these terms now—how the places we’re living and working can keep us safe."
A pop of canary yellow distinguishes the double doors to the front entry of this home, which was designed and constructed for a high-end commercial builder.
This midcentury home, originally owned by a local illustrator, needed updating, remodeling, and fortifying. Seattle-based SHED Architecture &amp; Design tackled the project, keeping some classic features while updating others, like the front door in a semi-gloss orange.
Bokey-Grant maintained heritage details like the amber glass above the front door and ceiling adornment.
The wall-wrapped courtyard provides private outdoor space and blocks noise from the facing street.
The firm swapped the door orientation and painted it sage green. They also preserved the surrounding lites to keep the natural light flowing inside. The original wall paneling on the right was painted a bright white, and new hooks corral coats.
On the first site visit, Rausch was relieved to see that despite a disastrous ’60s remodel, some original details, like the stained-glass windows, had persevered.
A wood pergola offers coverage while allowing light to filter inside.
A Dutch door provides access from the kitchen to the porch, where West plays with the family's two rescue beagles, StanLee and Sophee.
The recent remodel and expansion of this North Vancouver split-level preserved much of the front facade. New paint, new window units, and a punchy yellow door go a long way toward updating the old without making any drastic structural changes to the front elevation.
The height of oversized doors can be offset or accentuated with long hardware.
Door hardware is a small design detail, but as with all decor choices, a wise one can effortlessly elevate the overall aesthetic. From hardware style to finish and form, that doorknob you put your hands on every day can really make a statement.
A unique door that swivels from the top was designed to prevent heat escape.
In the front of the home, original Edwardian details remain—including the stained glass doors and window. The large front yard remains as a play area for the children.
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