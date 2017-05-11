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All Photos/doors/locations : exterior/door type : sliding

Doors Exterior Sliding Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The dining room is now just steps away from the backyard, which was also designed and executed by Alloi.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
Exposed steel structural elements and cedar siding meet in the side patio, where 27-foot-wide doors merge inside and out. By enlarging the side yard beyond setback requirements, Saez Pedraja made the house more narrow. “But, by making it more narrow, we made the living space bigger,” says the architect.
The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
“ It’s not spaceship stuff. It’s here now, and it can save you money,” says Jeff.
The kitchen is located around the corner from the dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders in the kitchen are by Marvin.
The light at the end of the tunnel-like entrance draws visitors to the oversized slab-style front door.
“From the city to the house, there’s a big gap. You need to have a space to adjust to the feeling,” says Ashizawa. The long form of the entry corridor does just that, taking cues from Japanese temple architecture to create a moment of intimacy before the awe. “The house is lucky enough to have kind of a magical space.”
The rear facade is fitted with lots of glass and exterior decks for indoor/outdoor flow.
An 11.8-foot-wide opening creates a fluid connection to the side yard.
Sliding glass doors spanning 15 feet create a generous exchange between the main interior and rear yard.
Sliding glass doors and a deck connect the minimalist dwelling to the lush backyard with a giant oak tree. The structure, known as Menlo Park Connect2, was built by Connect Homes.
The sky view from the living room couch. The home is warmed by a propane heater and wood stove in winter.
Sliding glass doors emphasize the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, and bring the landscape into the interior.
Steel sunshades protect the interiors from unwanted solar gain in the summer.
"We moved the column supporting that whole roof," says Wittman. "It looks simple, but it was a lot of work." Now, two large, aluminum multi-slide doors from LaCantina open up the entire corner.
The exterior is clad in Galvalume siding, a workaday, weather-resistant material that gives the facade a shimmer that varies depending on the light.
The home spreads out from a courtyard garden in a shape that resembles a hand traced on a sheet of paper. The structure of each “finger” nods to the traditional gable-sided barns that dot the area.
The exterior walls are made almost entirely of seven-foot-square sliders. The Windows and sliding glass doors are by Arcadia.
Brick continues from the interior of the home to the exterior, emphasizing indoor/outdoor living. Some of the bricks were salvaged from demolition— but to get the quantity required for overall development, the couple worked closely with London Reclaimed Brick Merchants.
“The sliding doors add to the ground-floor layout, especially in the summer where you can open up the whole space into the garden and the studio. It works so well, and makes us want to stay in London for most of the summer months.”
A sliding door connects the master bedroom to the backyard, where an alfresco outdoor entertaining area and outdoor shower are located.
Large openings directly connect the interior living spaces with the garden. A thin metal canopy includes a special detail on which items can hang.
Expansive sliding doors welcomes in an abundance of natural light throughout.
Opening to the home's main entrance on the upper level, a large red sliding door—one of three—is painted Gypsy Red by Sherwin-Williams. To the left is the kitchen and dining space, and to the right is the living room and studio.
The extended roof eave wraps around the building for shelter and protection from the sun.
The large pocket doors of the central room slide open to connect to adjoining patios.
The bespoke sliding door system conceals a small storage closet accessed from the outdoor deck.
Large slider doors from Marvin allow easy access to the patio. The couple chose long rectangular stepping blocks in the exact width of the slider to further enhance the view outward.
The basement level features a game room that seamlessly opens to the deck. “The architecture isn’t loud. It’s all about the beach and being together, whether you’re in the kitchen, reading a book, or playing a game,” says Montalba.
Lift-and-slide doors open the ground-floor living space up to the outdoor courtyard. The exposed concrete floor of the interior is echoed in the courtyard by linear concrete pavers to emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
At the rear of the new addition, large folding glass doors open the cooking and dining spaces up to the outside.
Black aluminum door frames stand out against the concrete structure and sandblasted marble floors.
Massive glass doors slide open to allow cooling cross breezes to blow straight through the home.
The two bedrooms are located down the hallway from the common areas. Each room has its own fully equipped bathroom.
The subdued palette blends warm timber tones with white interiors and stone accents.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
Glazed sliding doors blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living and help bring in cooling cross breezes from the coast.
Window walls grace the north and south sides of the building, illuminating the open-plan living and dining area. A fireplace caps off one end of the long room.
Natural light brightens the living areas when the glazed doors to the terrace are opened.
The house was designed with passive heating and cooling strategies in mind, which are so successful that there is no air conditioning. The thickened wall over the north-facing glass forms an eave, which helps to modulate incoming sunlight in the summer. "In winter, the sun can penetrate well inside the living and dining rooms, warming the floor slab," says the firm. Additionally, "the double height of the living space provides stack ventilation, with an operable highlight window naturally drawing hot air up and out." Cross-breezes are encouraged by effective window and door placement.
A pallet boiler powers heating and hot water in winter. It's stored in a buried silo in the summer.
The “Green Concrete” floor is made of recycled material and cement replacement compounds, which greatly reduce its carbon footprint.
Expansive, bright circulations offer opportunities to display art and family objects, and encourage occupants to enjoy peaceful moments.
Large, pivoting glass doors connect the kitchen with a patio.
Ladder steps lead up to the living area.
Victorian ash clads the lounge room walls. Painted OSB was used for the kitchen joinery and ceiling throughout.
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