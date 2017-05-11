Dining Room Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/dining/floors : dark hardwood

A rose-gold glass wall distinguishes the dining space from the living room.
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen.
Colonnades of French doors line the dining room, fostering another harmonious indoor-outdoor connection.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
“The module can be assembled in parts on-site, and consists of 100% recyclable materials,” say the designers.
Here, the pale wood walls are accented with a dark-stained wood window and floors—but the finishes for the FLEXSE can be customized.
Reminiscent of Diane Keaton's inky abode, Conklin's moody dining room is furnished with Herman Miller chairs, IKEA pendant lights, and a Target bench.
The kitchen is partially enclosed by a thick wall containing a bathroom. The dining and living spaces are completely open to each other.
In the new dining room, the firm surrounded a table commissioned from Ross Didier with Half Hurdle chairs in white and oak from Doweljones. An Ora pendant from Ross Gardam hangs above the table.
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
Dining Room
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The dining room stands in stark contrast to the light-filled kitchen.
At an apartment in Brookyln, AphroChic designers Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason played with different tones of wood and metal in the dining area to achieve a space that is both modern and elegant; the light gray color of the walls keeps the space from feeling too sterile, and provides a warm backdrop for the gold-and-white artwork.
Built in 1915, Hotel Palisade has been revamped by Sibella Court for the building's 100th anniversary and turned into a unique eight-room boutique hotel. "The design pays homage to Hotel Palisade’s rich past but with luxurious finishes to remind you of the comforts of modern day living," says the hotel. "Jewel box bathrooms fitted with old-fashioned fixtures and indulgent products ensure a superior experience for your sleepover." The private rooms and communal spaces, such as the hotel's rooftop deck, offer sweeping views of the surrounding area. Hand-painted murals adorn the walls in cool shades as a nod to the building's portside location and seafaring past.
The home’s layered facade allows the indoor living spaces to be open or closed to the outdoors.
The hotel's cafe.
The rooftop bar looks out over the city.
“The staircase is a great space saver, and we worked to give it an unusual presence,” says Delauney. “It seems challenging to climb to some, even though it is actually very comfortable. This helps define the space on the mezzanine as tucked away from the rest of the apartment, harder to reach, and private.”
A PI03 dining table by Roderick Fry and GA dining chairs by Hans Belmann outfit the space.
The ideabox construction process goes easy on everything except quality, beauty and fun, using a highly efficient, indoor, quality-controlled construction process to build beautiful, comfortable boxes that fit your modern lifestyle.
Large windows create a light-filled interior.
Keller and Martin also used floor-to-ceiling windows to connect the surrounding private gardens to the living spaces.
Bright interiors are thanks to high ceilings and ample glazing.
For the dining area, Nicolas restored century-old Tyrolean chairs that he found at a Santiago flea market.
The light-filled dining area.
View from Existing House towards Addition
Interior of Izakaya at Sir Joan
The dining table is where Kate starts her day with a cup of tea and her laptop, sorting out her calendar, booking travel, and catching up on emails. Typically, she has music playing to keep her focused while she’s home alone. And, as she’s bouncing around so often, when she’s not unpacking, doing laundry, and repacking for her next trip, she’s planted on her back porch with friends, garlic cheese bread, and a bit of vino.
Modern pieces, too, now penetrate the rooms, playing off the curves of the walls and archways. She tries to keep it neutral to complement the existing architecture.
The trio, who are presently completing their tenth custom-built tiny house, approach their work with a great deal of empathy for their clients.
The open kitchen leads to the wraparound deck.
The dining nook sits right off the living room and also embraces striking views.
A low-slung, tan leather sofa and the informal, bench-style table with vintage folding chairs work with the relaxed ambiance of the space.
Mohamed removed the wall between the dining area and kitchen but kept a partition near the front door. Eames chairs join a Connubia dining table.
Formal Dining room
The great room offers direct access to the wide veranda and extensive use of wood combined with the ample glazing brings the outdoors in.
Cal and Macy enjoy a snack from Mom at the almost 14-foot-long walnut slab table sourced from Arborica in Marshall, California. The wood came from a tree that fell into a Palo Alto, California, street. A trio of Tom Dixon Beat Lamps provide the perfect counterpoint to a slew of black plastic Eames shell chairs from Herman Miller.
An internal mezzanine makes an ideal sleeping space.
The interior concrete walls echo the ones on the exterior.
A view of the kitchen, dining area, and loft lounge from the bathroom.
A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House.
Guests are greeted by plush leather booths and classic hardwood floors in the chic bar area.
A few steps down leads to a formal dining area.
The kitchen and dining room is housed on the first floor of Bofill's abode.
Easton and Wright in their dining room. The redwood flooring in the living and dining rooms continues onto the deck.
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.
