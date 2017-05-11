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All Photos/dining/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Dark Hardwood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.