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All Photos/dining/floors : dark hardwood/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Dark Hardwood Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Rhett Baruch and Patty Sanchez's 1920's apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is a blend of home, gallery and office—with an enormous Batchelder tile fireplace in the entry. Their interior style is a mix of studio crafts, modernist furniture and what Rhett calls "weird stuff that nobody else really cared for".
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The dining room stands in stark contrast to the light-filled kitchen.
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.