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All Photos/dining/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Dark Hardwood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Shelf
Dinner table
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
To the right of the main entrance is a formal dining room, which features built-in bookcases and broad panel wood flooring. The floors, which run throughout the rest of the home, were salvaged and refinished on site.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
On the top floor, you’ll find The Boardroom, a private dining room that holds its own private bar.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
The dining room hosts a dining table that they found on Craig’s List, which Carly painted this bright blue in the basement of her old apartment.
To create a better flow, they took out the wall between the kitchen and dining rooms and added a peninsula where they could put bar stools for people to hang out while they’re cooking. They also moved the range closer to the peninsula to create a better layout for entertaining. Finally, the installed new quartz countertops and cabinets. They salvaged some of the old cabinets and repurposed them in the laundry room downstairs.