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All Photos/bath/lighting : track

Bathroom Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
Thermory Wood lines the shower pan area in the smaller bathroom with an east-facing view. A Nebia showerhead reduces water use by 65% compared to traditional showerheads.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
A renovated bathroom with a new showerstall and tiled wall.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
Portable salon trolleys under a vanity are a cool and unusual choice for bathroom storage. And it you can always move it to different areas of your bathroom to suit changing needs.
The black toilet is nearly camouflaged against the marble-clad walls, while art and greenery stand out.