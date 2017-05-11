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All Photos/bath/lighting : track/walls : concrete

Bathroom Track Lighting Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
Portable salon trolleys under a vanity are a cool and unusual choice for bathroom storage. And it you can always move it to different areas of your bathroom to suit changing needs.