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All Photos/bath/lighting : track/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Track Lighting Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
Portable salon trolleys under a vanity are a cool and unusual choice for bathroom storage. And it you can always move it to different areas of your bathroom to suit changing needs.