Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : track/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Track Lighting Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
Thermory Wood lines the shower pan area in the smaller bathroom with an east-facing view. A Nebia showerhead reduces water use by 65% compared to traditional showerheads.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.