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All Photos/bath/lighting : track/showers : open

Bathroom Track Lighting Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Thermory Wood lines the shower pan area in the smaller bathroom with an east-facing view. A Nebia showerhead reduces water use by 65% compared to traditional showerheads.