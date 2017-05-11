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All Photos/bath/floors : painted wood

Bathroom Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
The bathroom features a salvaged French urinal combined with Kohler fixtures; the couple purposefully left the patina intact.
The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
An old brass jam pan has been repurposed into the bathroom sink, while the tap is a reclaimed French copper kettle.
While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.
Nick got his wish of being able to watch the surf from the bathtub with the insertion of a sliver window in the master bath. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
A very steep and narrow flight of stairs led to my favorite part of the room: a big bathroom tucked into the attic, with original wooden beams arching overhead.