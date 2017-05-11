Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : painted wood/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Painted Wood Floors Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Nick got his wish of being able to watch the surf from the bathtub with the insertion of a sliver window in the master bath. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017