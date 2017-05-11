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All Photos/bath/floors : painted wood/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Painted Wood Floors Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
The bathroom features a salvaged French urinal combined with Kohler fixtures; the couple purposefully left the patina intact.