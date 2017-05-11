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All Photos/bath/floors : painted wood/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Painted Wood Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.