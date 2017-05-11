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All Photos/bath/floors : carpet

Bathroom Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
The approximately 3,950-square-foot, three-story Mothership includes two bedrooms and two full baths.
Also included in the master suite are a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a his/her master baths.