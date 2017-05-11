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All Photos/bath/floors : carpet/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Carpet Floors Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
The approximately 3,950-square-foot, three-story Mothership includes two bedrooms and two full baths.
Also included in the master suite are a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a his/her master baths.