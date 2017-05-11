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All Photos/bath/floors : carpet/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Carpet Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.