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All Photos/bath/floors : carpet/lighting : accent

Bathroom Carpet Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.