Smaller is Smarter: Innovative Solutions for Spaces Under 1,000 Square Feet
Tiny and Incredible: Weekend Retreats, Cozy Cabins, and Fresh Apartment Ideas
Stories
Editor's Picks: 7 Inspiring Small Spaces
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's November 2015 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
9 years
ago
An Architect Builds His Own Backyard Oasis From Salvaged Materials
In a Brooklyn backyard, an off-duty architect builds a structure that tests his attention to the little things.
Camping with Dad Just Got Cooler
A father and son built an off-grid cabin in the Wisconsin woods.
How to Build a Tiny DIY Trailer On a Budget
A young couple on the move build a small home that will go wherever life takes them.
A Little Cabin Cantilevered Over a Rocky Ledge in the Mountains
When nature laid down a boulder of a design challenge in the Massachusetts mountains, an architect’s solution elevated the project to new heights.
A Hands-On Renovation Makes a Cramped City Kitchen Wheelchair-Accessible
A renovation in Boston helps bring a family together—at home and in the kitchen.
This Home’s High Ceilings Are Responsible for Some Impressive Views
An architect with a taste for unconventional living spaces creates a small house at lofty heights with a starring view.
A Couple Takes an Unassuming Plot of Land and Calls it Home
After a long day at the office together, this pair relaxes in upstate New York.
A Sliced-Up House Comes Together Again
This bisected 17th-century house in the Swiss Alps transforms into a 970-square-foot home for a British designer and his family.
This Tiny New England Cottage Is a No-Frills Weekend Hideaway
A one-room retreat outside Providence, Rhode Island, takes up no more space than a standard two-car garage.
This Luxurious Apartment in Greenwich Village Is Only 520 Square Feet
A designer of grand homes packs all the essentials—and more—into a Manhattan studio of his own.
An Off-the-Grid Prefab that Combines Open Plan Living With Rugged Durability
In Tasmania, an eco-conscious architect builds a vacation home that can stand up to an untamed island.
This Tiny Warsaw Studio Instantly Changes from Office to Playroom
Using multifunctional furniture, an apartment in Warsaw rearranges at a moment's notice.
This Snug Guesthouse in Upstate New York Is Good Enough to Live In
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.