This Snug Guesthouse in Upstate New York Is Good Enough to Live In
By Allie Weiss –
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Jason and Suzanne Koxvold commissioned Studio Padron to design a 200-square-foot guesthouse on their Ellenville, New York, property. The geometric structure’s dark cedar cladding contrasts with the inviting interior, which is heated by a cast-iron Jøtul stove. A layer of built-in bookshelves made from felled oak lumber also helps insulate the building in winter.
