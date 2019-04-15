A Little Cabin Cantilevered Over a Rocky Ledge in the Mountains
Dwell Magazine + Cabins

A Little Cabin Cantilevered Over a Rocky Ledge in the Mountains

By Robert Landon
When nature laid down a boulder of a design challenge in the Massachusetts mountains, an architect’s solution elevated the project to new heights.

Like knots in a tree, compelling designs sometimes form around an impediment. When Maricela Salas and Mary McGoff purchased a piece of land in the Berkshires, they had no idea that a rocky ledge would complicate construction of the simple house they’d imagined. But it also gave them exactly what they were after: a retreat that immerses them in the natural world. 

