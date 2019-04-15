This Tiny New England Cottage Is a No-Frills Weekend Hideaway

The rural landscape of Foster, Rhode Island, a town 30 minutes west of Providence by car, is farmland reclaimed by trees. After the area was clear-cut and mainly used for agriculture a century ago, nature has slowly regenerated a sylvan blanket over its gently rolling hills. It’s there that artist Allison Paschke decided to build a 530-square-foot retreat from the urban thrum. "It’s sort of like a miniature cottage a miniature distance from the miniature city," she says.