Modern Today: Progressive Homes Across the World

Stories
Eco-Friendly A-Frame in the French Countryside
A serene French country house expresses a reverence for wood.
By
Kelsey Keith
-
6 years
ago
Meet Stephen Burks, 2014 Dwell on Design Keynote Speaker
We're thrilled to announce this year's keynote speaker for Dwell's annual design conference in June 2014: Meet irrepressible New York City-based industrial designer Stephen Burks.
European Plants Generate Energy—and Pride—from Waste
With Europe leading the way, waste-to-energy plants are turning an unlikely resource—garbage—into electricity.
This Farmhouse is a Cor-Ten Steel-Clad Dream
From the bones of a neglected farmstead in rural Scotland emerges a low-impact, solar-powered home that’s all about working with what was already there.
Bursts of Yellow and Indoor Gardens Are Just Two Reasons to Love This Home
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house.
Odd Angles Don't Stop This Apartment's Transformation
By straightening angles, installing windows, and adding vertical accents, architect Aaron Ritenour brought light and order to an irregularly shaped apartment in the heart of...
A Pine Box Vacation Home in Sweden
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast of Sweden.
A Soaring Schoolhouse in the Netherlands is Reborn
Take a lesson from this school-turned-home.
A Eucalyptus-Lined Oceanfront Home in Australia
A coastal home designed by Australian architect John Wardle is uniquely tuned in to its residents and to its epic surroundings.