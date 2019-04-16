A Soaring Schoolhouse in the Netherlands is Reborn

"It was a series of odd coincidences that led us to this house," says Mark Aink, as he sips an espresso in his family’s home in Monnickendam, a small town 20 minutes from Amsterdam. "The newspaper ad wrongly listed it as being in the city," he continues, perching on an Eames chair, while pet Rhodesian Ridgeback Boby sniffs contentedly around his feet. "We didn’t want to move outside Amsterdam, but it was a roomy house, so we thought it was worth a look. But I lost the ad and ended up viewing the wrong place—number 13, instead of number 18, which happened to have just gone on the market, too."