Make it New! Renovations in Action
Contractors 101: Everything You Should Know
Village Greener: Heating With Biomass
Stories
Stephen Burks
For years there’s been a divide between manufactured first-world luxury items and handmade third-world crafts, but industrial designer Stephen Burks believes that the future of...
By
Jordan Kushins
-
4 years
ago
Composite Index
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore.
7 Modern Nightstand Options
Once a locker for a midnight loo, the bedside table has taken on a far sweeter function—and a score of forms for holding big dreams, and small specs, till the morning light.
A Family Builds a Snow Proof Home in Austria
Most homeowners would avoid living within striking distance of an avalanche, but Marcell Strolz and Uli Alber embrace Alpine extremes.
San Diego, CA
Nestled on the Pacific coastline, between Los Angeles’s sprawl and the Mexican border, San Diego is a surprisingly design-forward town with a handful of modern masterpieces to...
Mod Men
Todd Goddard and Andrew Mandolene have a spring in their step since completing their restoration of the near-derelict 1957 home of architect Arthur Witthoefft, who says, “I can’t...
Shelf Life
Though he appears to live alone, this graphically inclined Parisian commissioned an apartment that deftly houses his many roommates—scores of beloved comics—as well.
Campbells’ Coup
Modernist furniture may signal worldly tastes, but its American origins lie in Michigan’s humble reaches.
An Introduction to Contractors
An architect-author gives us the inside track on one of his favorite subjects: contractors.
Loo & Improved
When Pamela Butz and Jeffrey Klug, principals of Butz + Klug Architecture, began renovating the master bathroom of a nearly 120-year-old home in Brookline, Massachusetts, they...