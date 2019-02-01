Loo & Improved
Dwell Magazine + Bath

Loo & Improved

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake / Photos by Eric Roth
When Pamela Butz and Jeffrey Klug, principals of Butz + Klug Architecture, began renovating the master bathroom of a nearly 120-year-old home in Brookline, Massachusetts, they made “all sorts of horrible discoveries,” Klug recalls.

The floors were completely rotted, the structural elements had been compromised by previous plumbing jobs, and prior remodels had left the room in pieces. The toilet, sink, and shower were in one room, the tub was in another, and the two spaces, which also served as the guest bathroom, created traffic between the living room and master bedroom.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.