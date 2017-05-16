Home Tours
Make an Impact: Architecture for Tomorrow
Design Icons: Isamu Noguchi and Michele De Lucchi
Hope Floats: Amphibious Housing as Emerging Concept
Stories
Editor's Letter: Make An Impact
The purpose of Dwell is to show the “try” behind the “do.”
Amanda Dameron
5 years
ago
Isamu Noguchi’s Innovative and Iconic Paper Lanterns
The Japanese-American artist, furniture designer, and landscape architect’s massively popular Akari collection is a bridge between age-old craft and modern innovation.
Mountain Song
A San Diego architect creates a bold, energy-efﬁcient complement to the Western landscape.
Michele De Lucchi
The legendary Italian architect, designer, and artist discusses the power of empathy in design, the ﬁght against complacency, and the state of the design business today.
How to Get Architecture School Student Ideas From Concept to Reality
The Los Angeles foundation MADWorkshop challenges the young designers of the future to tap into the intersection of empathy and innovation.
Water Sports
Energy-smart technology makes managing a Sausalito ﬂoating home easy, even from 6,000 miles away.
Paper Trail
A couple’s quest to reinvent wallcoverings takes them from New York to the Ozarks.
This Hilltop Home in British Columbia Seems to Grow Out of a Park
A family builds a hilltop home with a provincial park for its neighbor.
Growing Upward and Outward, a Cabin Expansion Mirrors the Trees
The shape of a tree’s canopy inspires the expansion of a ramshackle cabin in Quebec.
A Renovated Tiny Victorian with 21st-Century Interiors
Tragedy begets opportunity in San Francisco when a fire-scorched Victorian is rebuilt from within.
In Praise of Shadows
In designing for themselves in Phoenix, Ethan Wessel and Sarah Swartz Wessel explore architecture as a living, breathing, changing art.
A Floating South African Cabin Borrows From the Landscape
In a forested suburb of Cape Town, four cylinders make a tower-like hideout on a businessman’s family estate.
A Family Retreat in the Hamptons Bridles Wind, Water, and Light
An East Hampton residence by Bates Masi is situated to harness the elements.
How to Update a Midcentury Modern Gem
Midcentury completists score the ultimate catch: a 1959 post-and-beam fixer-upper in which to showcase their sprawling furniture collection.
A Southern Californian Prefab Is Paradise for the Whole Family
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City.
Minor Adjustments Bring a Nondescript Midcentury Into the 21st Century
When two Manhattanites head to the D.C. suburbs, they find that transforming a tired typology can be a matter of small changes.
A Young Software Engineer Devises Clever Solutions for His 678-Square-Foot Loft
The tricked-out yet cost-efficient San Francisco home packs a lot into its tiny footprint.
Sink or Swim
An emerging technology poses an intriguing solution to rising tides: homes that ﬂoat only when it ﬂoods.
Child’s Play: Designing a Polished, All-Ages Playscape
Can a home that encourages creativity, exploration, and fun still look grown-up?
Sustainable Redwood Stars in an Oregon Architectural Showcase
At the 2016 NW Natural Street of Dreams, outdoor projects built with Humboldt Redwood graced a show home and a wine tasting room.