Sustainable Redwood Stars in an Oregon Architectural Showcase
Tumwater at Pete’s Mountain, an exclusive community in West Linn, Oregon, offers high-end home lots that neighbor acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapevines. The picturesque property boasts gentle hills and mountain vistas—a fitting location for the 2016 NW Natural Street of Dreams. Every year since 1975, the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland has hosted this architectural showcase that brings together homeowners, builders, architects, and other design professionals.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.