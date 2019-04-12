Sustainable Redwood Stars in an Oregon Architectural Showcase

Tumwater at Pete’s Mountain, an exclusive community in West Linn, Oregon, offers high-end home lots that neighbor acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapevines. The picturesque property boasts gentle hills and mountain vistas—a fitting location for the 2016 NW Natural Street of Dreams. Every year since 1975, the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland has hosted this architectural showcase that brings together homeowners, builders, architects, and other design professionals.