Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
A Floating South African Cabin Borrows From the LandscapeView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Floating South African Cabin Borrows From the Landscape

In a forested suburb of Cape Town, four cylinders make a tower-like hideout on a businessman’s family estate.
Text by
Photos by
View 9 Photos

The Constantia Valley in Cape Town, South Africa, is the oldest wineland region in the country, with some of the vineyards dating back more than 300 years. The area is famous for its natural beauty, but it is also known for its concentration of historical Cape Dutch architecture.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

CabinsDwell Magazine