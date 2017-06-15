A Young Software Engineer Devises Clever Solutions for His 678-Square-Foot Loft
The tricked-out yet cost-efficient San Francisco home packs a lot into its tiny footprint.
Text by
Photos by
Max Heinritz was born 28 years after the publication of Jane Jacobs’s The Death and Life of Great American Cities, but his embrace of urbanism—with all its chaos—takes a page from her playbook.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Deborah Bishop
Based in San Francisco, Deborah Bishop has written for Dwell almost since the first issue hit the newsstands.
Published
Last Updated