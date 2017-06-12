SubscribeSign In
Isamu Noguchi’s Innovative and Iconic Paper Lanterns

The Japanese-American artist, furniture designer, and landscape architect’s massively popular Akari collection is a bridge between age-old craft and modern innovation.
For Japanese-American designer Isamu Noguchi, using washi, or paper, was a way to sculpt with light. Noguchi had powerful memories of washi from a childhood spent in Japan, and he never forgot the lure of the material. During a 1950 trip to Gifu, a prefectural capital known for its mastery of paper techniques, the mayor asked for Noguchi’s advice on how the area could modernize.

