Design Matters: The Possibilities Are Endless

Editor's Letter: Design Matters
Amanda Dameron
8 years
ago
In Search of Alvin Lustig
Settling into a midcentury home in Los Angeles, a young couple celebrate its provenance: quite possibly a rare residential project by the legendary graphic designer.
Hot to Trot
In rural Canada, an architect imports an American typology to create a year-round refuge rooted in the landscape.
Domino Effect: How a Bedroom Refresh Jump-Started a Whole-House Remodel For a Tech Exec
How a bedroom remodel jumped the threshold and inﬁltrated every room in the house.
Back to the Garden
A globetrotting couple rebuild a Katrina-damaged residence by a famous midcentury New Orleans firm—on the very street where one of them grew up.
Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Take an Unconventional Approach With Bridge House
Embodying innovations in technology, architecture, and lifestyle, the 200-foot-long residence in Hancock Park, Los Angeles will span a brook that runs through the grounds.
Forever Changes
A couple reconfigure a dilapidated Brooklyn brownstone and prepare it for the 21st century.
This New Old House
Danish design impresario Jens Martin Skibsted works with architect Jürgen Mayer H. to update a Norwegian-style, 19th-century home with an idiosyncratic point of view.
An Eclectic Paciﬁc Northwest Cottage
For his latest collaboration with a repeat client, interior designer Brian Paquette burnishes an eclectic Paciﬁc Northwest cottage’s charm.
Mine Dining
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
An Architect and His Preteen Daughter Built This Tiny Backyard Retreat Together
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler create a cabin for reading and working.
Shore Bet
Placing resiliency first, a fortified beach house rises in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.
Barn Raising
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.