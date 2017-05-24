David Adjaye on the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
At a recent talk in Toronto, the newly knighted architect shared his thoughts on a most important commission.
Text by
Illustrations by
"I wanted to see if we could make a museum that wasn’t about just making another structure, or mimicking the architectural history of Washington, but to see if we could introduce another narrative that was what I call a kind of bedfellow, but of a different trajectory.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com
Published
Last Updated
TopicsDwell Magazine