At the intersection of politics, economics, ethics, design, and technology, the human body has become a battlefield of varied and often conflicting forces. With universal themes such as Birth, Work, Sex, Security, and Health, a recent exhibition at the Het Nieuwe Instituut titled "The Life Fair: New Body Products" explores how the quest for an optimal body has developed into a highly competitive market. We sat down with the co-curators, Agata Jaworska and Giovanni Innella, to discuss how they view technology’s relationship to how we navigate the modern world.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

How did the two of you come to work on this project?

We have been collaborating for a number of years. What brings us together is our interest in popular culture and politics, and a shared view that exhibitions can act as mirrors for societies today. Our approach to curating in some way reflects the mechanisms of social media in the sense that we try to flatten hierarchies of art, politics, and popular culture.





It’s a pretty esoteric topic. What prompted the subject?

We wanted to explore the ways in which institutions and corporations have an impact on the most important and intimate aspects of our lives. We were intrigued by the idea of highlighting the conflicts between free will, social good, and profit-making.





You cite popular culture as a major factor in your process. How do narratives from shows like Black Mirror and Westworld, where power and technology are inextricably linked, influence your view of the future?

Are we becoming desensitized to a dystopian future in which free will is sublimated to the power of technology? There is a dark undertone to some of the products and services that visitors encounter at the fair simply because there is always more to a product than the sales pitch. When we buy something, we also buy into a belief system, an ideal of beauty, love, health, or security. In presenting an ideal, these technologies structure our ideas of ourselves—how we should live and who we should become—and they do this by tapping into our hopes and fears.





Have you reconsidered any personal assumptions or beliefs as a result of this exhibition?

For a long while we have been skeptical of institutions and their promise to serve the interest of "the people." Companies have their own interests in mind when they strive to gain followers, power, and money. But certainly not all institutions are equal, and the point of the exhibition is to manifest the complexity of these relations, as well as the instances in which institutions, public or private, are essential. Our personal lives are entangled with third-party interests, and the fair enables visitors to navigate that complexity.