Act Locally: Make the Most of Your Place

Regional inspiration in Los Angeles, Maine & More
Taking Design Liberties in Philly

Buffalo Basics at 153 Eaton Street
Buffalo Basics at 153 Eaton Street
It may be hard to believe, but Buffalo, New York, was once a pinnacle of high-tech innovation, even dubbed the City of Light for being one of the first electrified towns in...
By Dwell - 4 years ago
Buffalo Basics Founders
Buffalo, New York, regularly ranks among the top poorest cities in the United States.
Pedigree Charted
With an extended family apt to drop by at a moment’s notice, lifelong modernist Hannah Ferguson has a new home that’s all about heritage.
Operation Desert Shed
Architect Lloyd Russell’s design for this desert getaway passively mitigates the elements with a utilitarian solution, turning a modest modern retreat into a hardy,...
Made for the Shade
The rusted red corrugated-steel canopy that covers Jim Austin’s home at Rimrock Ranch is visually striking in its desert surroundings
5 Modern Home Ice Cream Makers
For homemade ice cream! Whether you favor Kumquat-Poppy Seed or plain Vanilla, a home ice-cream maker lets you effortlessly craft a scoop that's made to order.
Dunkin’ Danish
The thought of stripping down for a communal skinny dip in a salty strait might make Americans a bit squeamish, but in Denmark, it’s the stuff that can save a city.
Philadelphia, PA
One of the oldest cities in the United States and home to the country’s first International Style skyscraper, Philadelphia is, unfortunately, now associated more with cheesesteaks...
Casa Study House #1
Traditions collide in Los Angeles when architect Jeremy Levine hotwires SoCal Spanish with international haute-moderne.
A Northern Haven
North Haven, a rocky island in Maine’s Penobscot Bay, is quintessentially New England. As it happens, so is this boat barn–inspired brand of rugged, regional modernism.
Net Assets
Argentinean materials, a roiling economy, and a pinch of personal tumult served as the recipe for furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti’s Buenos Aires oasis.
Big Design in Little China
In downtown Los Angeles, nonprofit worker turned design-savvy entrepreneur Willard Ford turned the historic Kim Sing Theatre into a haven for modern furniture and design, now...