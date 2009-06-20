Buffalo Basics Founders
In January, they launched Buffalo Basics at 153 Eaton Street. They put their funds together to purchase a 1,500-square-foot foreclosed home for $3,500 and opened it up to Buffalo residents via free renovation workshops. They teach home repair skills like installing glass block, fixing plumbing, and hanging drywall with the help of local professionals and have given the participants not only new knowledge but new-found confidence as well.
We applauded McNally and Yax as Nice Modernists in our July/August 2009 issue. Here we give you an interview with the pair, who have recently constructed compost bins out of old seat belts and are working on outdoor maintenance now that the weather has warmed.