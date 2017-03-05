View Photos
Big Design in Little China
By Miyoko Ohtake –
In downtown Los Angeles, nonprofit worker turned design-savvy entrepreneur Willard Ford turned the historic Kim Sing Theatre into a haven for modern furniture and design, now known as Ford&Ching.
Necessity is the mother of invention, and when, in 2005, Willard Ford needed to pay his rent, his business acumen and design-savvy eye saw him through: He launched FordBrady, a furniture showroom in downtown Los Angeles, with designer John Brady. Earlier this year, Ford relaunched the company as Ford&Ching with Andrea Ching and opened a showroom in Oakland, California. The goal is still
the same—–to bring high design to our living rooms.
