Philadelphia, PA

No doubt, Philadelphia has seen better days. Even in 2009, whole neighborhoods resemble sets from a zombie horror film, and the City of Brotherly Love’s reputation hasn’t fully recovered from the controversial police fire-bombing of a West Philly block of row houses in 1985. But Philadelphia deserves to stand, if not equal to, at least favorably compared with its East Coast neighbors. New York is just a train ride away—–but why make the trip at all when there’s so much here to discover?

Philadelphia rises above the banks of the Schuylkill River.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Novelist Ken Kalfus (husband of celebrated architecture critic Inga Saffron) is a Philadelphia native and resident of the centrally located Fitler Square neighborhood. He takes us on a tour through the streets of Philadelphia.

Spots like the Italian Market keep Keystone Staters well fed.

Philadelphia has a reputation for walkability. Where do you like to go?

A butcher poses at the meat counter inside the Italian Market.

It’s almost impossible to leave the house without running into someone you know here. A friend of mine calls Philly a small village with crime. I love just walking the neighborhoods—going out for groceries or to Di Bruno Brothers for lunch. It’s hard to imagine a week where I don’t walk to Rittenhouse Square at least two or three times.

The Kimmel Center, designed by Rafael Viñoly, offers classical music.

A new addition to the city is a public path along the Schuylkill.

The charming Joseph Fox Bookshop attracts proper bibliophiles.

It’s actually a bike path and a hiking path. It’s only been established for a few years, but it’s a huge success. In fact, if you want an example of a small amenity that has changed a whole neighborhood, then this path is one of them. The main problem now is that the path is too narrow! It can hardly accommodate all the people using it. They show movies on the path in the summer—like Airplane and Annie Hall—projected onto the side of a trailer, and you can bike all the way to Valley Forge. There’s a community garden near the south entrance; it feeds us all summer.

Rittenhouse Square, an idyllic, multi-block park dating to the late 17th century, is reliably populated with sunbathers and summer music festivals.

Philadelphia is the site of the nation’s first subscription library, the Library Company, as well as the public Free Library of Philadelphia, which is now expanding its main branch with a new wing designed by Moshe Safdie.

Ken Kalfus stands amidst the autumn leaves.

They invited me in to discuss how local writers might use the new space. As a writer, even with access to the Internet, a good library is so important to me, and they were way ahead of anything I was thinking of. They’re talking about installing a studio where people can come and make records. If everything happens as planned, the library could be a big new focal point for the city.

The PSFS Building, now a Loews Hotel, was designed by George Howe and William Lescaze from 1929 to 1932, and was the first International Style skyscraper built in the United States.

What do you think of the PSFS Building, the International Style skyscraper designed by George Howe and William Lescaze back in 1930?

The Van Pelt Library at the University of Pennsylvania holds intellectual treasures behind its brutalist facade.

My wife, Inga, loves it—but, you know, I’ve had drinks there. It’s all right. It’s not something I’d seek out.

The cheese cave at Di Bruno Brothers delivers dairy delicacies.

So it’s a landmark to architectural historians and not to residents?

Showing off a combination of Beaux-Arts and Art Deco styles, the 30th Street Station was designed in 1933.

It’s just not a neighborhood I visit much. It is a nice building, and it’s got a nice bar—in a place called SoleFood—but there’s no compelling reason to go there. It’s surrounded by discount electronic stores. On the other hand, I’m always struck by how many people do hang out in that neighborhood, especially in the Gallery, a shopping mall.When I take visitors for a walk we usually end up at the Italian Market, down on Ninth Street. It’s nothing special, design-wise, but the cheeses are really great.That reminds me: When people do visit, they often arrive by train, at 30th Street Station. That’s an easy walk from our house—right up the bike path—and it’s a magnificent welcome to the city. The interior is like Grand Central Station in New York, and it’s exciting to walk into any large train station. I took my daughter there once and we went into one of the smaller corridors and she was flying this little balsa wood airplane around. It was pretty cool!

At night the PECO Building’s giant LED screen displays scrolling text messages around the building’s crown.