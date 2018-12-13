Holiday Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
YEAR20
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
All
Articles
Photos
Projects
Shop
Collections
Members
Farmhouse In Girona, Spain
A beautifully restored 1850s farmhouse located in a picturesque medieval village in Spain
Budget Breakdown: One Couple Give a 1969 Airstream Globetrotter a Dreamy Makeover For $19K
The husband-and-wife duo behind Colorado Caravan transform a 1969 Airstream Globetrotter for $19,180.
A Luminous Palm Springs Midcentury Asks $3.35M
One of the most architecturally significant residences currently on the market, the Koerner House encapsulates desert modernism.
A Sustainable Home Near Sydney Boasts Chicken Coops, Vertical Gardens, and More
A new home in Australia raises the question: Is it possible to produce much of your own food and energy while living near the...
Before & After: A 1974 Airstream Renovation Radiates Modern Mountain Cabin Vibes
In just four months, Colorado Caravan transforms a 1974 Airstream Overlander into an airy “home away from home” for a family of...
A Rarely Listed Le Corbusier Flat Hits the Market for €1.2M
Housed inside the iconic Villa Stein-de-Monzie, the renovated apartment stays true to the master architect’s celebrated...
An Architect’s Home in Sydney Is a Masterful Lesson in Sustainable Design
CplusC Architectural Workshop’s Clinton Cole has equipped his Darlington address with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting,...
Before & After: A 1966 Airstream Gets Road-Ready For a Single Mom and Her Son
Colorado Caravan reconfigures a 1966 Airstream Safari to hold two beds and a dining bench without feeling cramped.
Before & After: A Data Scientist Renovates His Childhood Home in San Francisco
Sprucing up the Cole Valley residence, which was built by the homeowner’s parents in 1939, was a matter of navigating treasured...
A Glowing Midcentury by Jack Corey Asks $1.8 Million in Los Angeles
HabHouse meticulously restored the 1954 post-and-beam midcentury, which architect Jack Corey designed for his parents while still...
“More Than Just a School”: A Former Taliesin Student Gravely Outlines What the Closure Really Means
Architect Gabriel Nolle reflects on his time at Taliesin, why he ultimately left the school, and the alarming repercussions of...
Dwell Community’s Top 20 Homes of 2017
These astounding homes will have you doing double takes.
A Tiny, Prefab Cabin Soaks Up Riverside Views in Chile
This temporary accommodation for traveling professors tilts toward the water like the bow of a boat.
A Midcentury Los Angeles Home With “Spider Leg” Beams Asks $1M
The 1950s home combines poured-in-place concrete walls with a post-and-beam roof.
Snag This Stylishly Restored Loft in the Heart of Long Beach For $668K
Perched in the 1929 Walker Building, this sunshine-filled corner unit mixes old with new.
A 16th-Century Florentine Palazzo Is Transformed Into an Artist Residency
Housed within the Palazzo Galli Tassi in the heart of Florence, Numeroventi is an artist residency, exhibition space, and loft...
A Hilltop Midcentury Home in Los Angeles Asks $1.5 Million
This pristine Woodland Hills property has been exquisitely maintained since 1958.
A Midcentury Home For Sale in L.A. That Was Originally Designed For a WWII Pilot
This beautifully preserved midcentury gem in Southern California hits the market for $1.8 million—original charm intact.
This 1954 House by Powers, Daly, and DeRosa Features a Koi Pond That Flows Under a Glass Wall
Known as The Hastings Residence, this midcentury home pays homage to the Googie design style its architects are famous for.
A Renovated Cliff May–Designed Home in a Historic SoCal Enclave Asks $1.5M
The 1954 residence in Long Beach’s Rancho Estates is all about indoor/outdoor living.
Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw
Polish interior designer Anna Koszela designed this Warsaw apartment for a Spanish expat lawyer who wanted an abode that would...
A Midcentury Time Capsule House Is Available for the First Time in Nearly 70 Years
Listed for $1.68M, the Brittain-Wachs Residence is centered around a two-story garden room filled with an abundance of natural...
This Restored Cliff May Home Just Hit the Market at $849K
Tucked behind a concrete block wall and shaded by mature California Sycamores, this 1954 midcentury offers a peaceful oasis in...
The Holt House by Midcentury “Architect to the Stars” Hal Levitt Seeks $26M
Built in 1962, the Beverly Hills home features a covered bridge that spans a central pool.
A Hilltop Midcentury Under the Hollywood Sign Seeks $3.6M
The restored post-and-beam residence in Beachwood Canyon takes full advantage of its high perch.
The Most Impressive DIY Home Hacks of 2021
Being inventive goes a long way in this year’s list of our top DIY-design solutions.
A Voluminous Loft in a Landmark Long Beach Theater Hits the Market for $878K
Perched high in the 1920s Ebell Theatre—just blocks from the beach—the converted loft comes with 18-foot-tall ceilings and a...
This Hermosa Beach Home With an Underwater Pool Window Nails California Living
Drawing from Nordic, midcentury modern, and beach house traditions, this family home is serene yet playful.
7 Airstream Renovation Companies That’ll Take Your Vintage Cruiser to the Next Level
These design-build outfits across the U.S. know their way around the iconic silver trailer.
Asking $1.55M, This Restored L.A. Midcentury Celebrates Architect Jean G. Killion’s Forgotten Legacy
While working in Richard Neutra’s office, architect Jean Gloria Killion designed and built herself a stunning home and studio in...
After a Soulful Remix, a Midcentury Ranch Asks $2.4M in Southern California
Artfully reimagined by A1000xBetter, this Pasadena residence feels bright, roomy, and just the right amount of funky.
How the Ancient Concept of “Shakkei” Can Enhance the Beauty of Your Home
The traditional East Asian design principle involves incorporating elements of a distant landscape, or “borrowed scenery,” into a...
This Cozy Cabin in the British Countryside Has Everything You Need for a Relaxing Weekend
Out of The Valley just completed their latest project, the Holly Water Cabin—and it’s available for rent.
This Cozy Aussie Cottage Is a Treasure Trove of Pottery and Vintage Finds
A smart renovation makes room for a creative couple, their two dalmatians, and a carefully curated collection of goods.
10 Best Places For Design Nerds to Dine in Mexico City
Mexico City is the creative haven du jour teeming with epicurean delights, stunning architecture, and a bustling arts scene.
Before & After: A Pavilion-Like Addition Opens Up a São Paulo Home for Three Generations
A 1940s bungalow gets a porous, vine-covered backyard unit that gives the family more space to work on their creative projects.
View More
89
more
articles