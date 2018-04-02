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A Sustainable Home Near Sydney Boasts Chicken Coops, Vertical Gardens, and MoreView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Sustainable Home Near Sydney Boasts Chicken Coops, Vertical Gardens, and More

A new home in Australia raises the question: Is it possible to produce much of your own food and energy while living near the heart of the city?
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"Homeowners often quit at the first sign of complexity or budget escalation when building a self-sustaining home," says Clinton Cole, principal of CplusC Architectural Workshop, a design-build firm based in Sydney, Australia. But Geoff Carroll and Julie Young are different. To them, growing vegetables or tracking daily energy consumption aren’t chores to be outsourced. They’re part of living an environmentally responsible lifestyle. Both have senior positions at an Australian data analytics software company that helps clients confront the challenges of hyper-urbanization and climate change. With Cole as their architect, they wanted to create a home that reflects their work in sustainability. 

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