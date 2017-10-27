View Photos
15 Brilliant Designs That Work Around Nature
Add to
Like
Share
By Ethan Bodnar –
Instead of chopping down trees or cutting branches, many architects have come up with smart design solutions to avoid disturbing the land during construction.
On the contrary, they build around what Mother Nature has given them. Others base their design of a space around a resident tree or a new one they plant before construction. Take a look at this roundup of projects where creative solutions have honored the way trees grow naturally over time.
Courtesy of Nature by Anouk Vogel
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.