A Mighty Oak Tree Frames This Family Home in Austin

Tree houses, with branches at their center and foliage above, occupy a special place in the architectural imagination. Their charm is in large part derived from the way they slip gravity’s bond and hover over the ground below. In Austin, however, Matt Fajkus Architecture has achieved an unusual feat: Designing a tree house that soars while remaining firmly planted on the ground.

The tree is a live oak and serves as the focal point around which the home’s three pavilions are positioned. This U-shaped configuration creates a neat division between public and private areas while ensuring that each unit has ample views of the tree and its surroundings. The three wings positioned around the oak tree create an outdoor living space, where residents and guests can congregate.